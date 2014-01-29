Bank robbery - Quinn pushes for $10 per hour - Finding homes for - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bank robbery - Quinn pushes for $10 per hour - Finding homes for the homeless

Illinois Gov. Quinn is pushing for $10 per hour minimum wage (Source: Illinois governor's office). Illinois Gov. Quinn is pushing for $10 per hour minimum wage (Source: Illinois governor's office).
One Mo. agency is trying to find homes for the homeless (Source: MGN). One Mo. agency is trying to find homes for the homeless (Source: MGN).

Murphysboro police are investigating a bank robbery in town. Allison Twaits has the very latest tonight at 5:00.

Gov. Pat Quinn said in his state of the state address that he wants minimum wage in Illinois raised to $10 per hour.

Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley in Cobden.

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay of execution for a Missouri death row inmate.

Many people were stuck in cars, schools and stores as ice and snow covered the south.

Bob Reeves says we could see some precipitation at the end of the week. Tune in to his first forecast at 5:03.

There was a healthcare workshop held in Carterville today for business owners to learn about how government healthcare will impact their bottom-line.

A nearly $100 billion-a-year compromise farm bill cleared the House on Wednesday.

Tonight at 6:00, Mollie Lair has the latest on a Mo. agency's efforts to find homes for the homeless. And, our sister station WXIX reports, a multi-county project in Kentucky has began to determine the amount of homeless men, women and children.

Police say a Perry County, Illinois man is accused of causing bodily harm to a minor.

The suspect in the November 2013 stabbing death of a Johnston City, Illinois woman has been moved from custody in Tennessee to Williamson County.

A Lone Oak, Ky. woman is accused of forging checks belonging to an 86 year old woman.

A Pemiscot County, Mo. man is accused of passing counterfeit bills.

Attorney General Jack Conway has filed a complaint against a propane gas provider in western Kentucky.

Football players at Northwestern are spearheading forming a union for college athletes. Christy Millweard talked to college and high school coaches about if unions for college athletes will work or not.

And, the NFL is backing legislation designed to protect young athletes from concussions.

For more news, go to our mobile app.

Have a great evening - 

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer
Facebook l Twitter l Google+ l Pinterest
Have a news tip? Give our newsroom a call at (800) 455-KFVS

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly