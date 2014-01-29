Calloway Co. man arrested after for alleged assault on Lovers Lane

A Calloway County man was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a dispute on Lovers Lane.

Roy Allen Thompson, 33, was arrested on a warrant for first degree assault, unlawful imprisonment second degree and terroristic threatening third degree.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department, they received a 911 call about a dispute on January 25 on Lovers Lane.

Deputies say at about 9:31 a.m. Thompson from Almo, Ky. went to the home on Lovers Lane demanding to be let into the home. They say the victim refused and told Thompson she was going to call the police. Thompson then kicked in the door and entered the home.

The victim, hoping to get Thompson out of the home, grabbed some of Thompson's personal items and tried to throw them out the door. Deputies say Thompson then became upset and proceeded to hit the victim with his fist. They say the victim then grabbed a hammer and swung it at Thompson and hit a bottle he was carrying. This upset Thompson further and deputies say he poured the contents of the bottle on the victim, causing second degree burns.

Deputies say the victim was then forced to sit in the home for an hour while Thompson searched it.

Finally, they say the victim talked Thompson into letting her use the phone to call her mother. Instead, she called 911.

When deputies arrived on scene, Thompson had already left the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital by family for treatment.

Based on the information given, an arrest warrant was issued by the Calloway County District Court for Roy Allen Thompson for assault first degree, unlawful imprisonment second degree and terroristic threatening third degree.

On Jan. 28 the sheriff's office, with permission from Sheriff William Marcum, posted a picture of Thompson on their Facebook page asking for the public's help in finding Thompson.

The sheriff's office said they received several tips on Thompson's location. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office with the help of the Murray Police Department, went to a home in Riviera Courts, north of Murray, Ky.

Deputies and officers knocked on the door of the home and after a brief discussion with one of the people there, Thompson came to the door and was arrested without incident.

Thompson was taken to the Calloway County Jail.

