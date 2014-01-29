Bob Reeves bio

A native of Eldorado, Il, Bob graduated from Eldorado High School in 1966. After attending Southeastern Illinois College, he received his Bachelor of Science in Broadcasting from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1970.

He began his career at KFVS12 February 12 that same year. The founder of the company, Oscar C. Hirsch hired him to anchor the 10pm news, weather and sports. With the exception of two years, 1973 and 1974 when he and his wife, Beverly were lay missionaries in Trinidad-Tobago, Bob spent the rest of his career at KFVS12.

He has held a variety of positions including reporter, assignment editor, assistant news director and farm director.

Since 1982, he has been in weather most of the time, first on the Breakfast Show for 11 years. Then in 1993, with the retirement of Don McNeely he became the senior weather anchor for the weekday evening newscast.

With his job focus on weather for last 30 years, he completed additional courses in science and meteorology from Mississippi State University and in 1988 received certification from the National Weather Association.

He has won back to back awards (2003-2004) from the Missouri Broadcasters Association for best weathercast.

He and his wife, Beverly have one son, Brian and daughter in law, Sharon who are both teachers at Farmington High School and four grandchildren: Corrine, Evan, Caroline and Rachel.

Bob and Beverly are members of the First Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau. He is a past president of the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau.

Bob's favorite month for weather is October. He likes the low humidity, the bright blue sky and the pleasantly cool temperatures. But no matter what the weather is like, Bob loves to travel with his wife, Bev, whether it's to the mountains, the seashore, or to one of our National Parks.

