Wingo Lady Indians win Graves Co. Schools basketball championshi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wingo Lady Indians win Graves Co. Schools basketball championship

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Wingo Girls basketball banners. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools) Wingo Girls basketball banners. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
2014 Wingo Girls Basketball Champions. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools) 2014 Wingo Girls Basketball Champions. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Wingo Lady Indians defeated the Sedalia Lady Lions 14-11 Tuesday evening, January 28.

They won the Graves County Schools' fifth and sixth Grade Girls' Basketball Championship for 2013-14.

Pictured here, from left, are (front row) Cassidy Payne, Gracie Delk, (back row) coach Dawn Lassiter, Emily Cotton, Bailey Wilson, Sydnee Turner, Laney Shoulta, Memphis Lassiter, and coach Trella Wilson.

