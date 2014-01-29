Steele man accused of passing counterfeit bills

A Pemiscot County man is accused of passing counterfeit bills.

According to Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, two businesses told police on Monday that a man was passing fake money.

During the investigation, 73-year-old Edmond Hatley was taken into custody on counterfeiting charges. He faces three felony counts of forgery.

Police say Hatley had more of the fake money on him whenever he was taken into custody.

Hatley was booked into the Pemiscot County Jail on $10,000 bond.

