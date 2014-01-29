Bank robbed in Murphysboro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bank robbed in Murphysboro

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Surveillance photo of suspect (Source: Murphysboro PD) Surveillance photo of suspect (Source: Murphysboro PD)
Surveillance photo (Source: Murphysboro PD) Surveillance photo (Source: Murphysboro PD)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Murphysboro police are investigating a bank robbery in town.

It happened at the Old National Bank on Walnut Street.

A K-9 unit, crime scene investigators, Carbondale police and Jackson Co. deputies were called to the scene.

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Police say a male suspect went into the lobby, displayed a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a male, 5'8" to 5'10" and 160-180 pounds.

The suspect's race and age is not confirmed. The suspect was described as wearing a white hoodie with then red and orange vertical/horizonal stripes, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was last seen running south near the 200 block of South 17th Street.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Call Murphysboro Police if you have any information.

