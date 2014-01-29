Ice closes Cave-in-Rock Ferry

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is closed due to heavy ice on the Ohio River. The ferry halted service about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Operators say the river is about 75 to 80 percent covered between the banks by a large mass of floating ice. A number of tow boat operators say it's the worst seen on the river in 40 years.

It could take several days for the ferry to resume operation.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with IL Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Kentucky, and Hardin County, Illinois.

