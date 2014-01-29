Legislation tried to curb Ill. propane shortage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - New legislation filed in the Illinois Senate is aimed at helping solve the state's propane shortage.

The Springfield bureau of Lee Enterprises newspapers reports (http://bit.ly/LnITVQ ) the measure includes a series of spending and regulatory proposals.

It'd help low-income families buy propane, created a short-term loan program and lift weight restrictions on state roads for trucks that are carrying the fuel.

Wet fall weather and recent cold spells have combined to put a pinch on Illinois' propane supplies, causing distribution problems across the state. Gov. Pat Quinn declared a propane supply emergency across the state earlier this week, which eased some regulations on propane truck drivers.

About 40 percent of Illinois homes are heated by propane.

The legislation is being sponsored by Republican state Sens. Sam McCann and Dale Righter.

