Gov. Nixon's nominees delayed in Senate panel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Nominations for key boards and positions in state government are being stalled in a Senate committee.

Senators said Wednesday that a lack of communication with Gov. Jay Nixon's administration was to blame for the delay. Committee chairman Sen. Tom Dempsey says the nominations of Richard Fordyce as agriculture director, Gregg Smith as highway commissioner, and Joseph Driskill and Victor Lenz as education board members are stalled for at least one week.

Senators cited opposition to a proposed agriculture department rule that would allow gas stations to sell fuel with a higher ethanol blend. They also criticized the education board's decision not to dismiss the state education commissioner.

The panel did advance previously stalled nominees to the state's utility regulatory board and the Human Rights Commission.

