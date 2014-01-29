Mo. attorney general's office suing Butler Co. trash collector - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. attorney general's office suing Butler Co. trash collector

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri's attorney general is suing a Butler County trash collector accused of disposing of trash on his personal property.

Attorney General Chris Koster says he has a temporary restraining order in Butler County against Michael Nichols and Nichols Disposal in order to prevent further violations of Missouri’s Solid Waste Management Law.

Koster’s office alleges that Nichols' trash company illegally buried the trash they collected or left it in piles and containers spread across a tract of land Nichols owns. Koster goes on to say it poses a threat to groundwater.

“My office is charged with protecting Missouri’s environment,” Koster said. “We will take action when individuals violate our laws and pollute the groundwater.

Koster asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting Nichols from collecting, transporting, disposing of, burying or burning solid wastes until his office's application for a preliminary injunction can be heard in court.

A hearing is set for February 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Butler County Circuit Court.

Koster is also asking the court to assess a civil penalty up to $1,000 per day for violations of the solid waste management law and court costs against Nichols.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly