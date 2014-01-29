Mo. attorney general's office suing Butler Co. trash collector

A Butler County trash collection company is being investigated by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for a possible violation of Missouri solid waste law.

A Butler County trash collection company is being investigated by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for a possible violation of Missouri solid waste law.

Missouri's attorney general is suing a Butler County trash collector accused of disposing of trash on his personal property.

Attorney General Chris Koster says he has a temporary restraining order in Butler County against Michael Nichols and Nichols Disposal in order to prevent further violations of Missouri’s Solid Waste Management Law.

Koster’s office alleges that Nichols' trash company illegally buried the trash they collected or left it in piles and containers spread across a tract of land Nichols owns. Koster goes on to say it poses a threat to groundwater.

“My office is charged with protecting Missouri’s environment,” Koster said. “We will take action when individuals violate our laws and pollute the groundwater.

Koster asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting Nichols from collecting, transporting, disposing of, burying or burning solid wastes until his office's application for a preliminary injunction can be heard in court.

A hearing is set for February 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Butler County Circuit Court.

Koster is also asking the court to assess a civil penalty up to $1,000 per day for violations of the solid waste management law and court costs against Nichols.



