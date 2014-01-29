Pinckneyville man found guilty of misdemeanor domestic battery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pinckneyville man found guilty of misdemeanor domestic battery

Eric T. Vuichard (Source: Pinckneyville PD) Eric T. Vuichard (Source: Pinckneyville PD)
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

A Pinkneyville, Illinois man was found guilty of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Eric T. Vuichard of Pinckneyville, was taken into custody on Tuesday by Pinckneyville police.

Vuichard was charged with aggravated battery in that he knowingly caused bodily harm to a child under age of 13.

His circuit court date was scheduled for Feb. 3.

According to Judici, the charge of aggravated battery against a child was dismissed and he was found guilty of misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to the state's attorney's office, Vuichard hit the girl in the face or buttocks with his hands.

Court documents state he spent four days in jail and was on conditional discharge for 24 months.

