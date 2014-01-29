Lone Oak woman accused of forging elderly woman's checks - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lone Oak woman accused of forging elderly woman's checks

Rebecca Cox (Source: McCracken County Jail) Rebecca Cox (Source: McCracken County Jail)
LONE OAK, KY (KFVS) -

A Lone Oak woman is accused of forging checks belonging to an 86 year old woman.

On Saturday, McCracken County deputies began an investigation into a check book that was stolen Investigators say it was taken from 86-year-old Elsie Cathey from Lone Oak.

The investigation showed the checkbook had been stolen in December 2013 and sixteen checks had been forged using Cathey's information. Eleven checks were forged at local stores and five checks forged in Indiana. In all, 16 checks were forged for a total of just under $1500 from the victims bank account.

Investigators say after questioning, Rebecca Cox, 20, from Lone Oak confessed to stealing and forging all of the checks. Cox was charged with 11 counts of felony forgery, 2nd degree.

Cox was booked into the McCracken County Jail on several forgery charges for the eleven checks that had been forged in Kentucky. The five checks that were forged in Indiana are still under investigation.

