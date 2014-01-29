Murder suspect moved from Tenn. To Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they are currently investigating the homicide of a white female.

The suspect in the November 2013 stabbing death of a Johnston City woman made her first appearance before a judge on Wednesday, January 29.

According to Jimmy Dean, assistant Williamson County state's attorney, Tamara Williams had her first appearance before a judge to hear charges against her. He said she was appointed a public offender.

Her bond remains at $1 million and she'll be in court for a preliminary hearing on February 10 at 1:15 p.m.



Williams was moved from custody in Tennessee to Williamson County.



According to the Williamson County sheriff's office, Tamara J. Williams, 30, of Johnston City is a suspect in the murder of 68-year-old Barbara Beers of Johnston City.



Williams was being held in the Rutherford County, Tennessee Jail. She has been charged with first degree murder out of Williamson County.



Deputies say Beers' body was found on Nov. 15 in a yard south of Marion.



Williams is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a bond of $1 million.



