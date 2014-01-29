Mayfield man arrested at scene of extended drug investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield man arrested at scene of extended drug investigation

Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
(KFVS) - A Mayfield man has been arrested on charges of illegal drug trafficking.

Maurc Reaves, 28, was arrested after Kentucky State Police searched a Mayfield residence.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2014, Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at 825 South 1st Street Mayfield, KY.

The warrant was issued after an extended investigation into illegal drug trafficking at the residence.

During the warrant service, Kentucky State Police seized 11 ounces of processed marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and several thousand dollars in cash.

At the residence, Kentucky State Police arrested Reaves.

Mr. Reaves was charged and lodged in the Graves County Detention Center on charges of: Trafficking Marijuana 8 oz. - 5 lb. 2 nd offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

The investigation continues and more arrests are pending.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly