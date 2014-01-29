Mayfield man arrested at scene of extended drug investigation

A Mayfield man has been arrested on charges of illegal drug trafficking.Maurc Reaves, 28, was arrested after Kentucky State Police searched a Mayfield residence.On Tuesday, January 28, 2014, Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at 825 South 1st Street Mayfield, KY.The warrant was issued after an extended investigation into illegal drug trafficking at the residence.During the warrant service, Kentucky State Police seized 11 ounces of processed marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and several thousand dollars in cash.At the residence, Kentucky State Police arrested Reaves.Mr. Reaves was charged and lodged in the Graves County Detention Center on charges of: Trafficking Marijuana 8 oz. - 5 lb. 2 nd offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.The investigation continues and more arrests are pending.