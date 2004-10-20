Parents Upset about Bullies on the Bus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff, MO

Parents Upset about Bullies on the Bus

By: Wes Wallace

Poplar Bluff, MO -- This week marks National School Bus Safety Week, but some parents in Poplar Bluff have doubts about how secure their kids are on the way to and from school.

"He had red marks across his chest, very severe, they lasted for three days," explains Daniel Sprague, "It's happened several times, the most recent was when another boy threw rocks at my son."

Sprague's upset because he says his 12-year old has been repeatedly attacked both on and off the school bus. He's filed complaints with the police department and the school system, but claims he hasn't had any lucky getting help.

"This one little boy drags my son off the bus, before where he's supposed to get let off, and threatens to beat him up, if he tells anyone, " says Erica Lourance, another concerned parent, "He's only seven years old. He's been walking five blocks home, crossing a few streets. He could be kidnapped, raped, or worse."

Heartland News contacted the Poplar Bluff School District about the alleged bus problems. Assistant Superintendent Chris Hon says the things have been taken care of, and says the district will keep an eye on the situation.

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

Facts About Bullying
  • Bullying is the most common form of violence in our society; between 15% and 30% of students are bullies or victims.
  • A recent report from the American Medical Association on a study of over 15,000 6th-10th graders estimates that approximately 3.7 million youths engage in, and more than 3.2 million are victims of, moderate or serious bullying each year.
  • Between 1994 and 1999, there were 253 violent deaths in school, 51 casualties were the result of multiple death events.  Bullying is often a factor in school related deaths.
  • Membership in either bully or victim groups is associated with school drop out, poor psychosocial adjustment, criminal activity and other negative long-term consequences.
  • Direct, physical bullying increases in elementary school, peaks in middle school and declines in high school.  Verbal abuse, on the other hand, remains constant.  The U.S. Department of Justice reports that younger students are more likely to be bullied than older students.
  • Over two-thirds of students believe that schools respond poorly to bullying, with a high percentage of students believing that adult help is infrequent and ineffective.
  • 25% of teachers see nothing wrong with bullying or putdowns and consequently intervene in only 4% of bullying incidents.

Source:  National Association of School Psychologists

