Parents upset about bullies on the bus

By: Wes Wallace

Poplar Bluff, MO -- This week marks National School Bus Safety Week, but some parents in Poplar Bluff have doubts about how secure their kids are on the way to and from school.

"He had red marks across his chest, very severe, they lasted for three days," explains Daniel Sprague, "It's happened several times, the most recent was when another boy threw rocks at my son."

Sprague's upset because he says his 12-year old has been repeatedly attacked both on and off the school bus. He's filed complaints with the police department and the school system, but claims he hasn't had any lucky getting help.

"This one little boy drags my son off the bus, before where he's supposed to get let off, and threatens to beat him up, if he tells anyone, " says Erica Lourance, another concerned parent, "He's only seven years old. He's been walking five blocks home, crossing a few streets. He could be kidnapped, raped, or worse."

Heartland News contacted the Poplar Bluff School District about the alleged bus problems. Assistant Superintendent Chris Hon says the things have been taken care of, and says the district will keep an eye on the situation.