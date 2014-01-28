Army Corps explains to Grand Tower residents the government can't fix levee

The residents of Grand Tower, Ill. didn't get good news Tuesday night when they gathered to hear if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was going to help fix the levee problems.

The representative with the Corps of Engineers explained to all the people at Tuesday night's meeting that the federal government can't help them fix the levee problem. If the levee does fail in the coming few months or anytime in the future, then the government would be able to fix those problems.

The Grand Tower levee failed inspection for upkeep three years ago. That caused the district to fall out of the federal assistance program.

"Twenty five thousand might cover the cost of the pipe," said Matthew Hunn with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "I know the county has offered up that, but at the same time there's other costs too. Excavating the old pipe, the embankment down there is probably twenty-seven to thirty feet high. That's a lot of dirt to pull out of there. That's going to cost a lot of money and a lot of time."

The plan now is to construct a coffer dam to try to keep the flood waters from flowing through the damaged area in the levee. However, the won't fix the other problems on the levee, which are all the slides.

