Free throws lift Missouri past Arkansas 75-71

By KURT VOIGTAP Sports Writer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Earnest Ross and Jabari Brown scored 24 points each as Missouri earned its first win in Bud Walton Arena with a 75-71 victory over Arkansas on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (16-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) were winless in six attempts in the building entering the game, but they hit 16 of 16 free throws in the second half to pull away late.

Brown scored 19 points in the second half, while Ross hit a late 3-pointner to give Missouri a 67-64 lead - leading to the game-clinching free throws. Jordan Clarkson added 11 points for the Tigers, who had a 42-26 rebounding advantage.

Ky Madden led the Razorbacks (13-7, 2-5), who have now lost twice at home in conference play, with 20 points. They were undefeated at home in the SEC last season.

