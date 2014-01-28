1 injured in motorcycle, truck crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 injured in motorcycle, truck crash

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Clinton Road and Contest Road on Tuesday.

At about 3:34 p.m. McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the intersection for a report of a motorcycle and truck crash with injuries.

When they arrived, deputies say a 1996 Harley Davidson registered to John Peter of Benton, Ky. was sitting on the south shoulder of Clinton Road.

They say a man, Charles Wallace of Benton, Ky., was driving a motorcycle north on Clinton Road. Tyler Randolph of Paducah was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado and was also going north on Clinton Road.

Deputies say Randolph slowed and signaled his right-hand turn onto Contest Road.

At this time, deputies say Wallace tried to pass Randolph, but hit the driver side front quarter panel of the Silverado. Wallace then lost control of the motorcycle and came to rest in the ditch on the southbound side of Clinton Road.

Wallace was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

