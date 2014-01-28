Obama pushes federal minimum wage increase

President Obama will deliver his annual State of the Union speech Tuesday.

One of the topics generating a lot of buzz is a plan to sign an executive order to raise the federal minimum wage for some federal workers from $7.25 to $10.10 an hour.

And this is only the start of more increases to come.

President Obama's plan won't help all workers at first, but he is expected to propose raising the minimum wage for everyone.

Mike Ricci, owner of Mike's Music in Carbondale says music is what brings customers in.

But it's the money in their pockets that get them to buy his stuff.

"Put the money out there, and let it circulate around and everybody benefits," said Ricci.

This is why he supports raising the minimum wage for not just federal workers, but all workers.

"The economy is only going to help the economy," he argued.

Including his employees...

"The level of pay equal the level of competency."

But not everyone is on board with the idea.

"Normally, minimum wage goes up 50 cents one year and a dollar the next or 25 cents or something like that, that's the way you raise it, and you don't all of a sudden throw it up like that," said Illinois Representative Mike Bost.

Representative Bost says small businesses like mike's music will have a hard time surviving.

"They're dollar will not go as far, because it is going to be more expensive to go to the fast food restaurant, it's going to be more expensive to go to the dry cleaners, and this has proven out and economists say that," he said.

Ricci doesn't agree.

"If you are going to go broke by paying your employees a good wage, you're in the wrong business," he said.

Last year President Obama called for an increase in the minimum wage to $9.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

