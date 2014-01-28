Group hopes to change Missouri's tax system - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Group hopes to change Missouri's tax system

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - One group of people hopes to change Missouri's tax system and that group met Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau

"Americans for Prosperity" hosted the meeting at Cup-n-Cork in downtown Cape.

Organizers say it's an important topic to discuss now in Cape as voters will decide the future of a proposed use tax that will appear on the April 8 ballot.

It's a sales tax the city would levy on residents who buy vehicles, boats or RVs out of state.

"Now is the time where residents can take a look at what is on the ballot, to determine whether it's good or not," said Patrick Werner, director of  Americans for Prosperity. "We're not saying all are bad or all are good. What we're saying is get engaged in the process, talk to your mayor, talk to your council members, talk to your school board member whichever local taxing entity is wanting more of your tax dollars and go out there and figure out if this is good or bad for your community."

The group says it plans to travel to other towns throughout the state to educate voters on state and local ballot initiatives in an attempt to stop further tax increases.

