Carbondale police searching for suspects in attempted robbery

The Carbondale Police Department is searching for suspects in an attempted robbery and aggravated battery investigation.

According to police, on January 22 at 8:45 p.m. they responded to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street for a report of an attempted robbery.

Officers learned the victim, who was making a food delivery, was sprayed in the face with what they believe was pepper spray by two unknown black males. They say the victim was able to get away without further incident.

The first suspect is described as a 30-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, with short hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red undershirt and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a 30-year-old black male with a medium build, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and braided ear-length hair. He was unshaven with a chubby face. He was described as wearing a blue or black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips can also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the police department website.

