KYTC warns drivers of rough pavement on I-24 due to weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC warns drivers of rough pavement on I-24 due to weather

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has placed message boards urging drivers to use caution along a section of Interstate 24 in Lyon County.

They say this section is where a number of concrete pavement slabs have failed due to the recent extreme temperature swings.

A message board for eastbound traffic is up at about the 52 mile marker to alert drivers to rough pavement along about a 3 mile section of I-24 near the Lyon-Caldwell County Line. The message board indicates there are rough slabs along the right-hand or driving lane in this area.

A message board for westbound traffic is up at the 55 mile marker to alert drivers to rough pavement along about a 10-mile section from near the Lyon-Caldwell County Line to near the Eddyville Exit. The message board indicates there are rough slabs along the right-hand or driving lane in this area.

KYTC said drivers should use extra caution due to the rough pavement.

They say the freezing and thawing in recent weeks with extreme cold temperatures has loosened some of the concrete slabs in this area. That same extreme weather has prevented maintenance crews from making immediate repairs.

It will take several days of 50+ degree temperatures to allow the failed slabs to be removed and replaced with fresh concrete.

KYTC said they will try to provide an update when weather allows that repair work to be scheduled.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

