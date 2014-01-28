Fire puts temporary halt on Meals on Wheels

An early morning fire at the Bonne Terre Senior Center put the brakes on the Meals on Wheels program Tuesday.

The fire destroyed a storage building that contained freezers and refrigerators filled with food as well as files and paperwork.

The center provides meals for up to 200 people every week day. Due to the fire, workers were unable to prepare food, leaving many people without the Meals on Wheels service.

“It’s just disheartening to see,” Center Administrator Shannon Williams said. “Everything that we function with everyday and serve our community was stored in this structure.”

The storage building is a complete loss, but Williams says she’s thankful the main building is untouched.

Gregory Roberts is a regular patron at the senior center.

“I’ve been coming here since 1996,” Roberts said. “We are greatly dependent on the senior center here.”

Volunteers deliver food to about 80 people who can’t leave their home on their own through the Meals on Wheels program.

“Some of them, without our meal everyday, would not have a hot meal,” Williams said.

Williams says many seniors had to eat their back-up meals.

“We supply them with an emergency pack which provides shelf-stable meals for three days,” Williams said.

She says with all the support from the community, the center will be back up and running Wednesday.

“I keep thinking the more times I come out and look at the building it will be normal and it’s all just a dream, but it’s not, so we can overcome it,” Williams said.

Williams says she does not yet know the cost of the damages. She says the cause of the fire was electrical.

