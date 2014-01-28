Poplar Bluff kindergarten center balloon found more than 350 miles away

Nathan Wells of Kentucky is shown in the parking lot where the balloon was discovered. The parking lot is surrounded by fields. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools)

A balloon released by a student of the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center traveled more than 350 miles northeast to Frankfort, Kentucky.

Nathan Wells discovered the remains of the balloon while crossing the parking lot of one of the warehouses he maintains for Tierney Storage in the Capitol city of Kentucky. Wells initially thought the long red string and deflated balloon was trash, until he noticed the attached note, which listed the Kindergarten Center address and teacher Tonya Hill's name.

"The kids were very excited about one of their balloons being found," Hill said, noting that she put it in perspective for the kindergartners using a map.

Earlier this month, Wells' fiancée Delena Way-McGaughey posted a photo of the discovery on the Poplar Bluff Schools Facebook page.

The kindergartners released the balloons during Red Ribbon Week at the end of October.

