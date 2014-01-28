ISP issues statement on tollway deadly crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP issues statement on tollway deadly crash

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police Director Hiram Grau released a statement Tuesday regarding the deadly crash that claimed the life of an Illinois Tollway maintenance worker, Vincent Petrella, and seriously injured a District 15 State Trooper, Douglas J. Balder, on Monday, January 27.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Illinois State Police, I offer condolences to Vincent Petrella's family and to the entire Illinois Tollway. It is also with deep sadness that we offer our support and deepest sympathies to the family of Trooper Douglas Balder, who remains in serious condition and is expected to recover. These first responders are dedicated to service and risk their lives every day to keep citizens and roads safe."

According to ISP, Trooper Balder was on duty in his ISP squad car when his vehicle and Petrella's tollway maintenance vehicle were hit by a truck tractor semi-trailer at I-88 eastbound at Eola Road. Both were responding to help a disabled truck tractor semi-trailer.

Trooper Balder is 38 years old and has been a member of the Illinois State Police since 2007.

ISP is also urging drivers to respect Scott's Law, and to use caution when approaching stationary authorized emergency vehicles displaying flashing lights, or any other large emergency equipment on the interstates and roads.

