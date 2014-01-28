Poplar Bluff H.S. Theater Department honored at ThesCon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff H.S. Theater Department honored at ThesCon

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Front row, from left: Karemenah Adams; Nick Ducote, Drama Club treasurer; Joy Pelton, also the Drama Club president; junior Kia Jefferson, Drama Club vice-president; and Christian Cmehil-Warn. (Source: Poplar Bluff Schools) Front row, from left: Karemenah Adams; Nick Ducote, Drama Club treasurer; Joy Pelton, also the Drama Club president; junior Kia Jefferson, Drama Club vice-president; and Christian Cmehil-Warn. (Source: Poplar Bluff Schools)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff High School Thespian Troupe No. 4379 was among 32 schools in the state to receive the Honor Troupe Award at the Missouri State Thespian Conference.

The conference was from Thursday to Saturday, Jan. 9-11, in St. Louis, Mo.

Criteria included participation at conferences, state and local involvement, and community service. In order to receive the award, a notebook of the theater department's activities was submitted and an interview was conducted with President Christian Cmehil-Warn, a sophomore; and Vice-President Karemenah Adams and Nick Ducote, each juniors. Officers also include Secretary Joy Pelton and Treasurer Taylor Duncan, both sophomores.

The International Thespian Society is an honor organization for students in acting and technical theater. Drama teacher Jo Nell Seifert founded the PBHS chapter in 1989.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly