Poplar Bluff H.S. Theater Department honored at ThesCon

Front row, from left: Karemenah Adams; Nick Ducote, Drama Club treasurer; Joy Pelton, also the Drama Club president; junior Kia Jefferson, Drama Club vice-president; and Christian Cmehil-Warn. (Source: Poplar Bluff Schools)

Poplar Bluff High School Thespian Troupe No. 4379 was among 32 schools in the state to receive the Honor Troupe Award at the Missouri State Thespian Conference.

The conference was from Thursday to Saturday, Jan. 9-11, in St. Louis, Mo.

Criteria included participation at conferences, state and local involvement, and community service. In order to receive the award, a notebook of the theater department's activities was submitted and an interview was conducted with President Christian Cmehil-Warn, a sophomore; and Vice-President Karemenah Adams and Nick Ducote, each juniors. Officers also include Secretary Joy Pelton and Treasurer Taylor Duncan, both sophomores.

The International Thespian Society is an honor organization for students in acting and technical theater. Drama teacher Jo Nell Seifert founded the PBHS chapter in 1989.

