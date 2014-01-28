154 jobs cut - Federal minimum wage - State of the Union - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

154 jobs cut - Federal minimum wage - State of the Union

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
This man is accused in the shooting at a Carbondale school parking lot. (Source: Carbondale PD) This man is accused in the shooting at a Carbondale school parking lot. (Source: Carbondale PD)
One hundred fifty-four Sabreliner workers received termination letters after the company was sold. This includes jobs in Perryville, Ste. Genevieve, and Clayton. Todd Tumminia will have more on that story.

President Barack Obama will sign an executive order setting the minimum wage for workers under new federal contracts at $10.10 an hour, the White House said Tuesday. The president will announce the increase during his State of the Union address. Allison Twaits will have more on this story on Heartland News at Six.

Police have identified the primary suspect in a shooting at a school parking lot in Carbondale yesterday.

It's crunch time for President Barack Obama, as he makes final edits on a speech he hopes will be the start of a turnaround. Tonight is his State of the Union address. Watch it live on KFVS, kfvs12.com, or our mobile news app.

Farm-state lawmakers are lobbying colleagues member by member, vote by vote as they push for House passage of a massive, five year farm bill that would make cuts to food stamps and continue generous subsidies for farmers.

A 17-year-old boy suspected of being an outstanding runaway was shot by police on the campus of a high school in Honolulu this morning after allegedly stabbing a Honolulu police officer and punching two others, according to Honolulu Police Department officials. A repair shop in Mount Vernon, Ill. caught fire after an explosion last night.

Cities rolled out snow plows that hardly ever leave the garage, a hardware store sold feed scoops for use as snow shovels and alligators in the Okefenokee Swamp burrowed into mud to stay warm today as a winter storm brought snow, ice and brutal cold to the Deep South, a part of the country more accustomed to hurricanes.

Bob Reeves says temperatures will begin to moderate a bit here in the Heartland.

Ameren Illinois says a rash of "scams" are using the Ameren name to dupe consumers nationwide into paying bogus energy bills.

Marion Unit #2 School District has been approved for a $1,253,185 Hazard Mitigation grant from the federal government to build a tornado safe room.

Last weekend, the Red Cross St. Louis Area Chapter set up a service center in Brookport to help tornado victims with long term recovery.

Golconda's fire chief has issued an order for NO outside fires of any kind until further notice due to low water levels. A boil water order has also been issued for the city of Golconda.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly