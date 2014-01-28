Red Cross continues recovery support in southern IL

The American Red Cross continues to help communities recover following devastating November tornadoes in Southern Illinois.

Last weekend, the Red Cross St. Louis Area Chapter set up a service center in Brookport to help tornado victims with long term recovery.

Five Red Cross disaster volunteers and Mary Anderson, the leader of disaster operations throughout the St. Louis region, met with about 30 families Thursday through Saturday. The Red Cross is now assisting those families with recovery needs such as insurance deductibles, occupational needs -- replacing uniforms or equipment, transportation needs incurred after being displaced by the storms, as well as moving or storage expenses.

"Thanks to the generous donations to our disaster and recovery efforts, we will continue to work with affected families to determine what they need," said Mary Anderson, Disaster Program Officer of the Greater St. Louis Region. "Many still need support and resources to get back on their feet. We are grateful to our donors for providing resources so we can help them."

Since the tornadoes and severe storms on Nov. 17, the Red Cross has worked with several Southern Illinois communities to deliver emergency relief and address longer-term recovery needs. In the initial days following the disaster, the St. Louis Red Cross provided more than two-dozen overnight shelter stays in nearby Metropolis, nearly 6,000 meals and snacks and more than 2,000 bulk relief supplies such as gloves, trash bags and cleaning supplies.

