Authorities: 3 arrested after meth, drug paraphernalia found at home

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Thomas Koker (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Thomas Koker (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
Edwin Hazel (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Edwin Hazel (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
Angela Blevins (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Angela Blevins (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department arrested three people on Monday, January 27 after a search of a home revealed finished methamphetamine and items used to make meth.

Thomas Koker, 43; Angela Blevins, 29; and Edwin Hazel III, 46, was charged with initiation of meth manufacture, possession of SCH 2 meth, possession of SCH 6 marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's department, investigators found marijuana, hypodermic needles, digital scales and other items considered drug paraphernalia at the home on Austin Springs Road near Dukedom, Tenn.

Deputies say Koker and Blevins were residents of the home on Austin Springs Road and Hazel had been at the home for 10 days.

They say the case remains under investigation and more arrests may be made in the coming days.

