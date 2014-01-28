Ameren reports "bogus energy bill scam" - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren reports "bogus energy bill scam"

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Ameren Illinois says a rash of "scams" are using the Ameren name to dupe consumers nationwide into paying bogus energy bills.

They say the alleged scammers are sending spoofed emails that appear to be requests from Ameren asking recipients to pay unpaid utility bills. Recipients also are being instructed to open a virus-infected attachment.

Ameren said they have received calls from residents of several states, including Missouri and Illinois, who have been targeted in the scam. Other utilities throughout the country have reported experiencing a similar email scam.

"Ameren is investigating the situation and working to resolve the issue," said Tim Reagan, director of Security at Ameren. "If anyone receives this type of email, they should not open any attachments, and should delete the email message immediately."

Reagan added that unless specific information has been requested by a customer, Ameren does not include attachments in its customer emails.

Ameren reminds customers to never give personal or financial information to anyone who calls, sends an email or comes to their homes unannounced. Customers with concerns about their accounts should call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000.

