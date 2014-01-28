Marion school district to build tornado safe room with FEMA grant

U.S. Congressman Bill Enyart (D-IL) announced Tuesday that the Marion Unit #2 School District has been approved for a $1,253,185 Hazard Mitigation grant.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It will be allocated to the State of Illinois for disbursement to the Marion School District, and will fund the construction of a tornado safe room at the Lincoln Elementary School in Marion.

"Southern Illinois is, unfortunately, no stranger to the devastation of tornadoes," Enyart said. "The tornado that ripped through Harrisburg and other Southern Illinois communities in 2012 was a recent, deadly reminder of this danger. Providing a safe room for our students has the potential to save lives and I was pleased to announce this source of funding today."

