Marion school district to build tornado safe room with FEMA gran - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion school district to build tornado safe room with FEMA grant

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

U.S. Congressman Bill Enyart (D-IL) announced Tuesday that the Marion Unit #2 School District has been approved for a $1,253,185 Hazard Mitigation grant.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It will be allocated to the State of Illinois for disbursement to the Marion School District, and will fund the construction of a tornado safe room at the Lincoln Elementary School in Marion.

"Southern Illinois is, unfortunately, no stranger to the devastation of tornadoes," Enyart said. "The tornado that ripped through Harrisburg and other Southern Illinois communities in 2012 was a recent, deadly reminder of this danger. Providing a safe room for our students has the potential to save lives and I was pleased to announce this source of funding today."

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly