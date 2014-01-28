Rte. C in Perry Co., MO to close for pipe replacement

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Route C in Perry County will be closed while crews replace a pipe under the roadway.

This section of road is located between Route 51 and County Road 236.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Wednesday, January 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MoDOT said the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

