Rte. BB in Perry Co., MO to close for pipe replacement

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route BB in Perry County will be closed while crews replace a pipe under the roadway.

This section of road is located between Route T and County Road 738.

Crews say work will take place Thursday, January 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

