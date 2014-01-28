Mt. Vernon repair shop catches fire after explosion

A repair shop in Mount Vernon, Ill. caught fire after an explosion Monday night.

According to Mt. Vernon Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Sargent, Mr. Dickey's Auto Repair on South 28th Street caught fire Monday night after an explosion in the business.

At 8:22 p.m. Monday night, fire crews were called to the auto repair shop to fight the blaze.

They learned that an attendant was prepping a car to paint. The attendant left the business and flammable fumes hit a wood burning stove and caused an explosion.

The business and car inside are a total loss. Four other vehicles outside the repair shop had received damage from the fire as well.

Nobody was in the business at the time of the explosion.

