Southeast releases 2014 football schedule

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University released its 2014 football schedule.

The Redhawks will kick off the season with a game against Missouri Baptist University on Aug. 28.

The schedule includes 12 games with six at Houck Stadium.

Family weekend is Sept. 20. The Homecoming game will be Oct. 4.

Southeast recently hired new head coach Tom Matukewicz.

View the full schedule here.

