Map shows stereotype by state in America

A map posted on Twitter from Amazing Maps shows what stereotype represents each state in America.The map represents Google searches that start with "Why is (state) so...." and what word most commonly follows.Stereotypes were found using whatever Google automatically completed the statement with.For example, when "Why is California so" searched, the most common word that followed was "expensive."According to the map, "poor" was the most common word, used for six different states.You can find the map here: https://twitter.com/Amazing_Maps/status/427137968789549056/photo/1