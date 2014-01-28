Coroner: Man died after falling off retaining wall

The alley where Caraker was found. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS photojournalist)

Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley in Cobden.

According to the Union County Coroner's Office, the body of 41-year-old Jason Caraker was found in the alley Monday morning.

Coroner Phil Hileman says Caraker died from a blocked air passage after he fell off a retaining wall and landed on his head.



The alley is located off E Ash Street, near Front Street.



No foul play is suspected.



Visitation will be at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the same location.

