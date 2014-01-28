Woman arrested after school officials report child with bruises - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman arrested after school officials report child with bruises

Samantha Fiori (Source: Massac County Jail) Samantha Fiori (Source: Massac County Jail)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Metropolis woman has been arrested after reports of a child with visible bruising was reported by school officials.

According to the Massac County Sheriff's Department, investigators found obvious signs of injuries to the child.

Samantha Fiori was charged with aggravated domestic battery following interviews by investigators.

Reportedly, Fiori was caring for the child at the time the injuries happened.

The name of the school the officials are with is not being released at this time.

Illinois Department of Child and Family Services helped with the investigation.

