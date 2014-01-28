Jobs being replaced by machines

There are ten jobs that are slowly but surely being replaced by machines.

Mashable.com is reporting that the following jobs may, at some point, be done completely by machines:

Bank teller

Cashier

Receptionist

Telephone operator



Mail carrier



Travel agent



Typist



Newspaper reporter



Data entry associate

Telemarketer

