Ameren Illinois customers spend morning without power in Williamson County

Thousands of Ameren Illinois customers were without power in Williamson County Tuesday morning.

At its peak, the outage impacted 2,469 customers.



Ameren Illinois says the power went out around 5:30 a.m.



The cause is not known at this time.

