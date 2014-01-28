Pedestrian killed in crash in Pemiscot County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pedestrian killed in crash in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 9:40 when 38-year-old Amber C. Davis of Caruthersville ran into the path of a semi truck driven by Terry L. Holden, 55, of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Holden hit Davis at the 11.2 mile marker.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall.

