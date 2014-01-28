Late night fire destroys Farmington business - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Late night fire destroys Farmington business

A Farmington tire business is a complete loss after a fire Monday night. A Farmington tire business is a complete loss after a fire Monday night.
FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Farmington business is a total loss after a late night fire on Monday.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, crews were called to Ron's Tire on Karsch Boulevard just after 10 p.m.

They fought smoke, flames and very cold temperatures for three hours before the fire was under control.

Mecey says the shell of the building is still standing, but the building is a total loss. 

“They advised us, if we were going to re-build, to completely demolish it and start all over,” Store Manager Justin Moser said. “We are definitely going to rebuild, so hopefully we can figure things out this week and get things going.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

