2 arrested in connection with bank robbery investigation

Kentucky State Police charged two people in connection with a bank robbery earlier Monday.

Codie L. Lady, 23, of Marion, Ky., was charged with robbery first degree and wanton endangerment first degree.

Lady was charged with three additional offenses after being released from the hospital on Tuesday and taken to the Caldwell County Jail. The other offenses include: attempted murder-police officer, fleeing/evading police first degree motor vehicle and DUI first offense aggravating circumstances.



Lacie K. Bieleckie, 29, of Princeton, Ky., was charged with complicity to robbery first degree.



On Monday, January 27 around 11:51 a.m., police say a lone suspect with a gun entered the Fredonia Valley Bank, 602 Cassidy Avenue. They say the suspect demanded money from the tellers and the tellers complied with his demands.

The suspect then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a white, Chevrolet S10 pickup.

Around 1:45 p.m., a trooper found the suspect vehicle on Nichols Road. He exited the cruiser and ordered the occupants of the vehicle to stop. Police say the truck accelerated and tried to hit the trooper. The officer then fired one round from his service weapon at the approaching truck, but did not hit either suspect.

According to KSP, the truck continued to leave and turned onto Needmore Road. It turned onto a gravel/dirt road and then into a field where the Caldwell County Sheriff, Stan Hudson, used legal intervention and hit the truck with his cruiser.

Police say the two people in the truck were taken into custody without further incident.

They say Lady was taken to a hospital after tell officers after his arrest that he had ingested an abundance of prescription medication. Police say he will be kept overnight.

Bielecki was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9:27 a.m. Lady was released from the hospital and taken to the Caldwell County Jail.



Neither of the suspects nor any of the officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing by KSP. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department assisted.

