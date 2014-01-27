Man turns himself in after attempted armed robbery at gas statio - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man turns himself in after attempted armed robbery at gas station

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Murphysboro Police Department) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Murphysboro Police Department)
James Weston (Source: Murphysboro Police Department) James Weston (Source: Murphysboro Police Department)
Another surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Murphysboro Police Department) Another surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Murphysboro Police Department)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A suspect in a weekend attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Murphsyboro turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Murphysboro police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Amstar Gas Station Sunday night just one night after another attempted robbery.

The clerk reported a masked person who entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

The store clerk refused to give the suspect money.

Then, the suspect removed his mask and placed his handgun in his pocket.

After a short conversation with the clerk, the suspect left the store.

Nothing was stolen and no one was injured.
James Weston, 40, turned himself in to Murphysboro police.

Weston is charged with attempted aggravated robbery. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

A woman was arrested in connection with an armed robbery the night before at the same gas station.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly