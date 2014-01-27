Man turns himself in after attempted armed robbery at gas station

A woman is in custody in connection to an armed robbery in Murphysboro.

A suspect in a weekend attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Murphsyboro turned himself in to police on Tuesday.



Murphysboro police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Amstar Gas Station Sunday night just one night after another attempted robbery.



The clerk reported a masked person who entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.



The store clerk refused to give the suspect money.



Then, the suspect removed his mask and placed his handgun in his pocket.



After a short conversation with the clerk, the suspect left the store.



Nothing was stolen and no one was injured.

James Weston, 40, turned himself in to Murphysboro police.

Weston is charged with attempted aggravated robbery. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



A woman was arrested in connection with an armed robbery the night before at the same gas station.



