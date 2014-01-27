Mizzou ranks in 20 Most Fun Colleges in America - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mizzou ranks in 20 Most Fun Colleges in America

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(KFVS) - University of Missouri made the list of top 20 Most Fun Colleges in America by Business Insider.

Mizzou ranked number 19 for the strong athletic support from students and Greek life.

Click here to view the entire list of 20 Most Fun Colleges in America.

