Illinois leads in best traffic safety laws

When it comes to the rules of the road, a new report says Illinois takes the top spot for the best traffic safety laws.



Advocates for highway and auto safety gave Illinois drivers a pat on the back. Not only are viewers buckling up, they're hanging up.

But, the report says there's still room for improvement.

"I wear a helmet everywhere I go, but it should not be a law," said Chad Zimbro.

Zimbro is part of owner of Black Diamond Harley Davidson in Marion.

Illinois is one of 31 states without an all-rider motorcycle helmet law.

Zimbro said he likes it that way.

"There is no excuse not to wear one, but it should be your choice," he said.

The national highway traffic safety administration reported in 2012, that 29 of the 148 motorcycle fatalities reported involved riders wearing helmets.

"I lost my father; he hit his head, 17 miles an hour, that isn't why I still push for helmets though," Zimbro said.



There are other factors that contribute to the Land of Lincoln's success.

"Teen fatalities now, four or five years in a row has dropped 50 percent and that alone is a huge, huge success," said Representative D'Aminco.

Representative John D'Amico supported the bill which would change the driving age to 18.

That bill never got the green light, but he said there are several others that have will continue to keep Illinois roads safe into the future.

"I think there is a huge difference between a hand held phone and talking hands free," D'Aminco said.

Illinois ranked second only to the District of Columbia as the state with the highest rating for having and enforcing 12 out of 15 traffic laws supported by the group.

The report shows Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee fell in the middle of the ranks.

