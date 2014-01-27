Melaina's Magical Playland receives Honorable Mention in 22nd An - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Melaina's Magical Playland receives Honorable Mention in 22nd Annual Inclusion Awards

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Jeff Cunningham, Facebook) (Source: Jeff Cunningham, Facebook)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon's Council on Disability recognized Melaina's Magical Playland in the 22nd Annual Inclusion Awards.

The Inclusion Awards recognize groups or individuals that successfully include people with disabilities in a variety of ways.

Melaina's Magical Playland was named Honorable Mention this year.

Jeff and Andrea Cunningham say it's nice to be recognized, but it's even better to hear from the people how much they, their kids and grandkids are enjoying the Playland. They say that was always the idea.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly