Melaina's Magical Playland receives Honorable Mention in 22nd Annual Inclusion Awards

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon's Council on Disability recognized Melaina's Magical Playland in the 22nd Annual Inclusion Awards.

The Inclusion Awards recognize groups or individuals that successfully include people with disabilities in a variety of ways.

Melaina's Magical Playland was named Honorable Mention this year.

Jeff and Andrea Cunningham say it's nice to be recognized, but it's even better to hear from the people how much they, their kids and grandkids are enjoying the Playland. They say that was always the idea.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.