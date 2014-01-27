Charleston alumni basketball game held Jan. 25

2004 CHS graduate Missy Whitney was the evening's Alumni Lady Jays MVP. (Source: B.J. Babb, parent liaison for Warren E. Hearnes Elementary and Charleston Middle School)

2005 CHS graduate Brian Parham the Alumni Blue Jay Men's MVP. (Source: B.J. Babb, parent liaison for Warren E. Hearnes Elementary and Charleston Middle School)

The Alumni Cheerleaders showing their Blue Jay pride. (Source: B.J. Babb, parent liaison for Warren E. Hearnes Elementary and Charleston Middle School)

Blue Jay fans flocked to the Charleston Alumni Basketball Game on January 25 at Charleston Middle School.

Some of Charleston's finest alumni, from as far back as 1976, returned for another night on the Blue Jay court. Two teams of "Alumni Lady Jays" went head-to-head, followed by a "3-Point and Free-Throw Shootout" and a battle between two teams of "Alumni Blue Jay Men."

The teams were cheered on by a group of Alumni Cheerleaders. Also in attendance were CMS Cheerleaders and CMS Girls Basketball Team members to help fill in when needed.

The CMS PTO sponsored the event, which president Artasha Rivers-Pittman said was a huge fundraising success, with the proceeds going to fund CMS activities like "Spring Fling" and "8th Grade Graduation."

Women's Blue Team members were: Lawana Wiley, Priscilla Riley, Tyshanta Williams, Diane Kelly, and CMS students Faquazia Wilson and Shanderia Clark. The Women's Grey Team members were: Missy Whitney, Carlota Mims, Cassie Sherrell, Alicia Rodgers, and CMS students Kania Wiley, Keona O'Neal and Kershawnte Anderson.

The Alumni Women's final score was: Blue 30, Grey 23.

Men's Blue Team members were: Lester Gillespie, Percy Owens Sr., Richard Ware Sr., Larico Coleman, Rommie Whitney, Rashad Oliver, Will Davis Jr., Tyshun Williams, Chris Cassell, Clintrus Clark, and Delon Turner Sr.

Men's Grey Team members were: Marcus Pittman Sr., Frank Ellis, Jerome Hamilton, Nick Pratt, Mozell Sherrell, Tim Frazier, Demetrius Murray, Darrion Henderson, Brian Parham, Charles Scott, Terry Humphrey and Andrew Fennell.

The Alumni Men's final score was: Blue 83, Grey 85.

The Alumni Cheerleaders were: Anita Clark, Ashli Jenkins, Brittni Cutlip, Linda Dixon, Megan Williams, Katrina Sager, Renita Sharp, Delecia Dunnigan, LaQueen Owens and Shay Ware.

The winners of the 3-Point and Free-Throw Shootout were Frank Ellis and Missy Whitney. The cheerleader winning the Spirit Award was Megan Williams. The Women's MVP was Missy Whitney, and Men's MVP was Brian Parham.

CMS PTO would like to thank guest referees Guinn Kelly and T.C. Williams, guest announcer Tyler Babb, and all the local sponsors for helping make this event a success.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.