Carbondale police search for owners of recovered property

During an investigation on January 10, the City of Carbondale Police Department recovered property whose owners have not been identified.

The items include: a black cloth bag containing three necklaces with charms and one bracelet; a plastic box containing coins from Turkey; and a silver Olympus D560 digital camera.

Photographs of the coins and jewelry are available.

Anyone who believes this property belongs to them is encouraged to call Carbondale Police Department Investigations Bureau at 618-457-3200, ext. 441.

Police say some form of documentation proving ownership of the property must be provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the police department website.

