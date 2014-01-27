Public hearing scheduled on federal regulations of Jacks Fork, Current Rivers

A public meeting will be held Tuesday, February 4 at 2 p.m. to discuss federal regulations affecting the Jacks Fork and Current Rivers.

The House Committee on Wetlands Management Issue Development will hold the meeting in Hearting Room 6 of the state Capitol. Representatives from Congressman Jason Smith's office will also be at the hearing to discuss how their office has been fighting these regulations.

"There have been some proposed ideas on the federal level regarding future regulations of the Jacks Fork and Current Rivers," said Rep. Elmer, R-Nixa. "The Jacks Fork and Current Rivers have a major impact economically and recreationally for a lot of Missourians. I encourage everyone to come out and become part of this discussion."

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.